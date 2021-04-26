Two including panchayat member arrested for rape of minor in Kerala's Pallikkal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pallikkal police on Sunday arrested two persons, including a panchayat member, for allegedly raping a minor girl after blackmailing her.

The arrested are Safarulla, 44, a member of Navaikulam grama panchayat and the secretary of CPM Maruthikunnu branch, and Shameer, 32, of Maruthikunnu. Police said it was Shameer who first abused the girl. He had taken a video of the act and later used it to blackmail the girl to continue the relationship.

Safarulla later came to the scene after getting to know about the recorded videos. Assisted by Shameer, Safarulla too blackmailed her showing the videos and subjected the girl to sexual abuse.

Parents of the girl spotted that something was amiss as the girl apparently suffered from mental distress. After being informed, Childline volunteers spoke to the girl and came to know about her ordeal.

The matter was soon conveyed to Pallikkal police, who arrested the duo under the relevant sections of the Pocso Act. The duo were presented before the local court, which remanded them to prison.