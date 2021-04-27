Enforce lockdown for one week to check Covid: IMA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Suspecting the presence of mutant variants of Covid-19 behind the surge in the number of patients, the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association demanded the government to impose a lockdown for a week. According to it, a high test positivity rate of above 20 per cent warranted the government to take stern measures similar to curfew.

“The spread of infection can be contained by preventing people from crowding. There should be a total ban on festivities and functions. People should know that the maximum spread happens during marriages and funerals. Hence, there should be strict control over their conduct,” said a statement from IMA. The statement came on the day when an all-party meet convened by the government decided not to impose lockdown and limit restrictions to weekend curfews.

The IMA also raised its demand for conducting 1.5 lakh testings due to the prevailing situation. It said the government should conduct a genetic study of at least 5 per cent of samples tested. According to IMA state secretary Dr Gopikumar P a lot of asymptomatic people would be spreading the infection when one Covid-positive patient is identified among five people tested. “The testing should be increased five to eight times the number of total positive people identified in a day at present. Only then can we identify the infected and contain the spread. Multi-gene RT-PCR tests will be helpful in genetic studies,” he said.

The IMA asked the government to coordinate with private labs to increase the testing. It also asked the government to enforce strict restrictions on May 2, when the result of the assembly elections is declared, to prevent further spread. The organisation also suggested a facility to provide medical oxygen at homes.