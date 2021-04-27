STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Forest fire: Tribal people accuse Karnataka officials of threatening residents

The colony is situated close to the Karnataka border in Muthanga.

Published: 27th April 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

forest fire

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: 50 members of the Kattunayaka tribal colony at Ponkuzhi in Wayanad have approached Sultan Bathery police against Karnataka forest personnel for allegedly entering their colony and threatening them on the pretext of nabbing the accused who deliberately set fire to Bandipur forest early this month. 

The colony is situated close to the Karnataka border in Muthanga. The tribal people say Karnataka forest officers reached their colony twice at odd hours and thrashed women and children. “Karnataka officials are unleashing terror on Kattunayaka tribes. Twelve men from the colony work as temporary forest watchers in Karnataka under Moolahalla range. The fire in Bandipur forest took place under Maddur range, which is some 30km away from Moolahalla. Nobody from the colony works there,” said Gopinathan A K, the local ward member of the Noolpuzha gram panchayat. 

“The forest officers kicked women and dragged kids out of their homes asking where the men were. The residents of the colony say they have not set fire to the forest. If anyone is involved as claimed by Karnataka, why can’t they contact their Kerala counterparts or visit the colony during the day,” he asked.
A team, led by Noolpuzha gram panchayat president Sheeja Satheesh, vice-president M A Usman and others visited the colony on Monday and took stock of the situation.

“According to the colony residents, forest officers from Karnataka first came on Thursday around midnight. They returned two days later, on April 25, at 2am. After a forest team kicked her, an elderly woman is unable to walk now,” Usman said.

The said forest fire occurred in four places in Bandipur forest. Karnataka forest officers say this was in revenge for preventing timber smuggling. Three people, two from the colony and one from Karnataka, have already been arrested in the case. One who was held from the colony was a juvenile and he obtained bail on Monday. Sources say that seven people are absconding and the arrested have told Karnataka forest personnel that more people from the colony were involved in the incident.

“These tribal men have been working as temporary forest watchers in Karnataka for more than two decades. They say they are being targeted as they are vulnerable,” said Gopinathan. 

Meanwhile, Wayanad Wildlife Warden Narendra Babu said that Karnataka forest department has not yet contacted their Kerala counterparts with regards to the incident. “We have not been intimated about the issue or their visit to the colony,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribal people Karnataka Wayanad
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp