Forest fire: Tribal people accuse Karnataka officials of threatening residents

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: 50 members of the Kattunayaka tribal colony at Ponkuzhi in Wayanad have approached Sultan Bathery police against Karnataka forest personnel for allegedly entering their colony and threatening them on the pretext of nabbing the accused who deliberately set fire to Bandipur forest early this month.

The colony is situated close to the Karnataka border in Muthanga. The tribal people say Karnataka forest officers reached their colony twice at odd hours and thrashed women and children. “Karnataka officials are unleashing terror on Kattunayaka tribes. Twelve men from the colony work as temporary forest watchers in Karnataka under Moolahalla range. The fire in Bandipur forest took place under Maddur range, which is some 30km away from Moolahalla. Nobody from the colony works there,” said Gopinathan A K, the local ward member of the Noolpuzha gram panchayat.

“The forest officers kicked women and dragged kids out of their homes asking where the men were. The residents of the colony say they have not set fire to the forest. If anyone is involved as claimed by Karnataka, why can’t they contact their Kerala counterparts or visit the colony during the day,” he asked.

A team, led by Noolpuzha gram panchayat president Sheeja Satheesh, vice-president M A Usman and others visited the colony on Monday and took stock of the situation.

“According to the colony residents, forest officers from Karnataka first came on Thursday around midnight. They returned two days later, on April 25, at 2am. After a forest team kicked her, an elderly woman is unable to walk now,” Usman said.

The said forest fire occurred in four places in Bandipur forest. Karnataka forest officers say this was in revenge for preventing timber smuggling. Three people, two from the colony and one from Karnataka, have already been arrested in the case. One who was held from the colony was a juvenile and he obtained bail on Monday. Sources say that seven people are absconding and the arrested have told Karnataka forest personnel that more people from the colony were involved in the incident.

“These tribal men have been working as temporary forest watchers in Karnataka for more than two decades. They say they are being targeted as they are vulnerable,” said Gopinathan.

Meanwhile, Wayanad Wildlife Warden Narendra Babu said that Karnataka forest department has not yet contacted their Kerala counterparts with regards to the incident. “We have not been intimated about the issue or their visit to the colony,” he said.