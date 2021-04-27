Gold smuggling: Probe officers test Covid positive, second wave puts break on investigation

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Last year, besides the novel coronavirus outbreak, the gold smuggling case involving diplomatic baggage addressed to UAE diplomats in Thiruvananthapuram was the most sensational development in Kerala that put the state government on the backfoot.

However, the agencies probing various aspects of the case — the customs, National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate — have lost steam in recent weeks as many of their officials have tested positive in the second wave of Covid. The customs, which busted the smuggling, is the worst hit as a majority of senior officers and persons involved in the investigation are affected by the second wave.

The central agency was set to issue show-cause notices to the accused persons when the Covid situation worsened. “Ours is not a large force like the police. We have completed the procedure related to issuing show-cause notices to the accused persons and the decision was taken to sent notices this month itself. However, all our senior officers have either contracted Covid-19 or are in quarantine after being in contact with persons infected with the virus. Even the chief commissioner contracted the disease. We expect our personnel to be back by next month when the second wave recedes,” a customs officer said.

Around seven customs officers were quarantined this month after interrogating Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan as part of the probe into the dollar smuggling incident, which is related to the gold smuggling case. The day after the interrogation on April 9, the Speaker tested Covid positive. The customs was also set to question Vinodhini Balakrishnan, wife of CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, but decided to postpone it considering the current situation.

Similar is the case with NIA and ED as several officers are down with the viral disease.“A majority of our personnel in Kochi have contracted Covid. As our officers have to travel interstate as part of the investigation, the risk factor is higher,” an NIA officer said.

“A major portion of the probe into the gold smuggling case is over. Now the probe regarding people abroad is progressing and attempts were being made to bring them back to India. Those efforts have been hit by the second wave,” the officer said.

An officer with ED recalled that its entire unit was under quarantine last year after several officers tested positive. “Now more officers have contracted Covid-19. This is a testing time for an investigation agency like ours as a probe has to be completed within a specific period,” the officer said.