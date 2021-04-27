STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt did not heed EC directives on Covid protocol during polls: CEO Meena

Meena said large-scale violation of Covid protocol were reported from the political gatherings and it was practically difficult for the police to act against it.

Kerala State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission had asked the state government to put restrictions on political and election gatherings due to fear of spike in Covid-19 cases but that suggestion went unheeded, said Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena. 

He told TNIE that he had written a letter to the Chief Secretary on March 3, well before the campaign started, advising the government to fix a cap on the number of people attending public gatherings. But no action was taken in the regard. Covid cases has seen a surge in the state of late which many felt was a fallout of unrestricted political gatherings where covid protocols were clearly overlooked.

Meena said large-scale violation of Covid protocol were reported from the political gatherings and it was practically difficult for the police to act against it. “The politicians who otherwise advise people did not follow what they preached. No cap on crowd participation was fixed as suggested,” Meena said.

He said there was advisory from the central Ministry of Home Affairs to restrict big gatherings and if it was implemented the state could have fared much better. “Despite the advisory no restrictions were placed on big political gatherings. What can we do? After the polls got over now they have put curbs on marriages and other functions,” he said. “Restrictions were then placed on the bureaucrats and the public alone. What about the politicians?” he asked.

Meena said he was against conducting victory celebrations and had conveyed his apprehensions to the Chief Secretary. “As per rules, the state government can take action on these matters. Let’s see what will do,” he added.

