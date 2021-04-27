Health worker dies of Covid in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The district recorded the first death of a health worker due to Covid-19 on Monday. Aswathi U K, 24, Kannadikuzhiyil, House, Valathur, Meppady, succumbed to the virus infection, more than a week after taking the second dose of Covid vaccine.

According to the health authority, Aswathi, a lab technician at Public Health lab, Sulthan Bathery, was also suffering from kidney-related ailments.

She was undergoing treatment at the District Hospital at Mananthavady. Her condition worsened on Monday. Though she was taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, she died on the way to the hospital.