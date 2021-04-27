STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospitals to discharge mildly-ill to free up beds for critical Covid patients

In a marked departure in Covid care in the state, hospital beds will now be largely reserved for people with severe infection.

Published: 27th April 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 05:06 AM

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a marked departure in Covid care in the state, hospital beds will now be largely reserved for people with severe infection. The health department has revised the discharge guidelines to free up beds. The state had so far been admitting asymptomatic patients who were then discharged in a time-bound manner. Such patients will now be discharged faster.

However, the new criteria are worrying many people who fear medical attention may not be available if the health condition of a patient deteriorates. The Covid First Line Treatment Centres and private hospitals have seen an influx of asymptomatic patients for a variety of reasons even after home care was advised long back. The reasons range from worry arising out of comorbidities to concern over infecting family members.The state health system was further stretched on Monday after the test positivity rate shot up to 22.71% and 21,890 contracted the virus.  

Celebration, crowd to be checked on counting day

  •  Only counting-related arrangements, and essential and emergency services will be allowed on May  1 & 2
  •  Only officials on election duty, candidates, counting agents and media representatives will be allowed at the counting centres on the counting day
  •  It is mandatory for the above category of people to produce either the certificate issued after receiving two doses of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test report





