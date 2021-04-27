STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Over 39 lakh families eligible for additional free foodgrain

The Centre had recently announced that it would provide foodgrain to around 80 crore beneficiaries across the country.

Published: 27th April 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Ministry told House that there was no target fixed with regard to foodgrain distribution to migrants

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 39 lakh families in the state will be eligible for the Central government’s free foodgrain supply as part of its plans to help the poor affected by the second wave of the pandemic. The Centre had recently announced that it would provide foodgrain to around 80 crore beneficiaries across the country.

Five kg of foodgrain will be supplied free of cost to the beneficiaries under the Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for Rs 26,000 crore, according to the Centre. An officer with the state civil supplies department said families under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority household (PHH) categories in the state will be eligible for the assistance. 

“This will be in addition to the existing supply to them. As per the information, the additional allocation will be for May and June,” he said.As per the available information, the officer said, there will not be a special allocation for migrant labourers as was given last year. The state civil supplies department caters to 90.5 lakh families with 3.65 crore beneficiaries. The number of beneficiaries covered under the AAY and PHH is 22 lakh and 1.3 crore, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
foodgrain
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp