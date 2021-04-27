STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi should continue his efforts to help Kappan, says wife Rihanath

Meanwhile, Kappan’s wife Rihanath expressed satisfaction over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s intervention in the issue.

Sadik Ali Thangal and P V Abdul Wahab with Rihanath at her house in Malappuram

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Muslim Youth League (MYL) district committee members on Monday organised a protest, called Justice Wall, at Malappuram district collectrate on Monday to urge the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government to provide better medical care to arrested journalist Siddique Kappan. MYL Malappuram district general secretary Musthafa Abdul Latheef led the protest. The workers created a human wall in front of the collectrate gate as part of the protest. 

Meanwhile, Kappan’s wife Rihanath expressed satisfaction over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s intervention in the issue. The CM on Sunday wrote to his UP counterpart to ensure adequate medical facilities for Kappan.

However, she said Pinarayi should continue his efforts to ensure Kappan gets justice. “Kerala Chief Minister, other people’s representatives and  authorities should continue their efforts till Kappan gets justice,” she said. IUML Malappuram district president Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal and Rajya Sabha MP P V Abdul Wahab called on Rihanath at Kappan’s house in Vengara.

