Shift Siddique Kappan to AIIMS, demands Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded that journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been facing severe health issues, should be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

Inaugurating the Kerala Union of Working Journalists’ protest which saw them observing a black day in front of the GPO at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, Chennithala said that he has taken up the issue of Siddique Kappan with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to expedite the process of shifting him to the national capital for better medical treatment.

The KUWJ which has units in Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi and the Middle East protested against denying human rights to Kappan. KUWJ Thiruvananthapuram district president Suresh ngalam recalled that Kappan has been in jail for the last 204 days.

KUWJ had filed a habeas corpus writ petition in Supreme Court on April 22 seeking intervention to transfer Siddique Kappan from UP to AIIMS, New Delhi. He was arrested at a toll plaza near Hatras in UP while on his way to cover the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl.