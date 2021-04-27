STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Shift Siddique Kappan to AIIMS, demands Chennithala

The KUWJ which has units in Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi and the Middle East protested against denying human rights to Kappan.

Published: 27th April 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Journalist Siddique Kappan

Journalist Siddique Kappan (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded that journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been facing severe health issues, should be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

Inaugurating the Kerala Union of Working Journalists’ protest which saw them observing a black day in front of the GPO at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, Chennithala said that he has taken up the issue of Siddique Kappan with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to expedite the process of shifting him to the national capital for better medical treatment. 

The KUWJ which has units in Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi and the Middle East protested against denying human rights to Kappan. KUWJ Thiruvananthapuram district president Suresh ngalam recalled that Kappan has been in jail for the last 204 days.

KUWJ had filed a habeas corpus writ petition in Supreme Court on April 22 seeking intervention to transfer Siddique Kappan from UP to AIIMS, New Delhi. He was arrested at a toll plaza near Hatras in UP while on his way to cover the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddique Kappan Ramesh Chennithala AIIMS
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp