Younger folk may have to wait months for Covid vaccine

Huge demand expected to result in paucity of vaccines; increase in monthly production needed to meet demand, say experts

Published: 27th April 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Covishield

Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Wednesday, the portal Cowin.gov.in will open registration for people in the age-group of 18 to 45 who will be eligible to receive the Covid vaccine from May 1. With the central government assigning the responsibility of vaccinating the younger population to private hospitals, the availability of the vaccine in private hospitals amid a raging second wave is coming into question.

If there is no immediate import of foreign vaccines like Sputnik V, the younger lot in the state will have to wait for four to five months to get their jabs, according to an estimate prepared by the Serum Institute of India. T G Biju, Kerala sales head of Serum Institute, told TNIE there is no shortage of Covishield now, but there is high demand which could lead to a paucity. Biju and his team of 69 officials in the state have been busy over the past four months, ever since the first batch of Covishield reached the airports in Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram in early January.

“Now that the state government is directly leading the vaccine sales, we have not been feeling the heat. But there is a lack of clarity on when the vaccines can be given to those in the 18-45 age-group and whether they can avail it only from private hospitals,” said Biju. To meet the huge demand, there is no way but to increase the monthly production from the current six crore doses to seven crore doses, he said. 

Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Rajan Khobragade said the state government has been holding discussions with both the vaccine manufacturers -- Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech -- over the past several days.“We had apprised them of our total requirement for the May-July period. Accordingly, 10% of the 1.3 crore doses will be provided to private hospitals,” Khobragade said.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute may increase Covishield production with the central government releasing additional funds. The biggest challenge before Biju and his team is to meet the demand in a state where private hospitals have already initiated queries on the vaccine availability. 

On Saturday, the state government had demanded 50 lakh doses but only 6.5 lakh doses were provided.  
“There is a shortage of raw materials from the US and that hampers plans to increase productivity. It will take another four to five months for us to start giving vaccines to private hospitals,” said Biju, who has been with the Serum Institute for the past 33 years.  The ideal way for the state government and private hospitals to speed up the process would be to purchase vaccines from all available providers.

