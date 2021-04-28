STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children’s literary author Sumangala no more

Noted children’s literature writer Leela Namboothiripad, known under the pen name Sumangala, 87, died due to age-related ailments at Wadakkanchery on Tuesday.

Sumangala

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Noted children’s literature writer Leela Namboothiripad, known under the pen name Sumangala, 87, died due to age-related ailments at Wadakkanchery on Tuesday. She is known for her Malayalam translation of Panchathanthra stories. Born at Vellinezhi in Palakkad district, Leela married D A Ashtamurthi of Desamangalam mana. A two-time recipient of Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for best children’s literature, Leela had been a prolific writer of the genre for the past four decades. 

Out of the 37 books that she wrote, as many as 23 were children’s books. Leela also served as the head of publicity department of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University. In 1979, she received the Sahitya Akademi award for the novel Mittayipothi. In 2010, Leela won the Akademi award again for Nadannutheeratha Vazhikal.

She was also honoured with the Balasahitya Institute award for lifelong contribution in 1999. Writer George S Paul said her most eminent work would be the ‘Kerala Kalamandalam Charithram’.  She also translated Valmiki Ramayanam into Malayalam. According to her son Narayanan Desamangalam, the funeral rites will be held at Paramekkavu Santhi Ghat at 11am on Wednesday.

