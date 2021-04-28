STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccine policy: Kerala HC seeks Centre’s view

The court also sought the view of the Central government in the matter.

COVID Vaccine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India on the petitions challenging the Centre’s Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy which prescribes differential pricing for Covid vaccines. When the petitions came up for hearing, the Central government informed the court that the Supreme Court is considering a similar case on April 30. Then the court adjourned the case to first week of May.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Ashok Menon and Justice Murali Purushothaman issued the order on a petition filed by IUML leader M K Muneer and C P Pramod, LDF candidate in Palakkad assembly constituency. The court also sought the view of the Central government in the matter.

In his petition, Muneer sought to make available Covid-19 vaccines at uniform prices at the state and Central levels and provide free vaccination to all  citizens, including those below 45 years. The pricing policy of the Centre will result in denial of vaccines to those belonging to marginalised and vulnerable sections, violating their right to health and life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The vaccine strategy should have been devised in such a manner to minimise vaccine hesitancy and ensure access for all. The decision to exclude persons in the age group of 18-44 from free vaccination scheme is discriminatory. He pointed out that, as the Centre had already allocated Rs 35,000 crore for providing Covid-19 vaccines, it would be unfair to push state government to compete in the market for procurement of vaccines. In fact, these allocated funds should be utilised for the vaccination programme for all citizens across country. 

According to him, the prices fixed for the vaccine in the country were double the price of vaccines available in developed countries such as the US and UK. According to him, the Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy was arbitrary and discriminatory. He also sought a directive to take up the vaccination programme in accordance with the National Disaster Management Plan and vaccinate all citizens free of cost.Pramod pointed out that the Central government was bound to procure vaccine from manufactures at a fair price and distribute it to states.

