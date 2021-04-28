CPM MLA allegedly threatens to chop off presiding officer's legs: Poll panel says complaint does not come under its purview

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Attention government employees. When the State Election Commission (SEC) calls you for election duty, it will say you are the representatives of the commission. In the classes conducted ahead of the elections, the SEC will say the presiding officers will have magisterial powers to conduct the election. But do not fall for it.

If polling officials and presiding officers are threatened or attacked in the polling station, the State Election Commission will wash its hands of you.

K M Sreekumar, a professor in the College of Agriculture at Padannakkad, learned this reality the hard way.

A day after the local body election held on December 14, 2020, Prof Sreekumar wrote a complaint to the State Election Commission that he was threatened by Udma MLA K Kunhiraman at Booth no. 2 of Cherkkappara in Alakkode ward of Pallikkara.

Prof Sreekumar was the presiding officer of the booth. He alleged Kunhiraman threatened to chop off his legs and other CPM leaders too threatened him.

The CPM workers had taken exception to Prof Sreekumar checking the veracity of the voters in the queue. They said it was the duty of the first polling officer to check the credentials of the voters and not of the presiding officer. The MLA has denied threatening him but only enquired what was going on.

On January 8, Prof Sreekumar made his complaint public by posting his experience on Facebook.

On January 11 and March 16, he sent follow-up emails to the State Election Commission.

On April 16, the commission replied. "The matter raised in the complaint does not come under the purview of the State Election Commission," said A Santhosh, secretary to the SEC. "But you may approach the magistrate court to seek redressal of your grievance," the letter said.

It helpfully adds the sections under which Prof Sreekumar can approach the local magistrate -- Section 190 of the IPC (criminal intimidation) and Section 245 (i) of Panchayat Raj Act.

Apart from that, the footage of webcasting from the polling booth is kept in the safe custody of the District Returning Officer, the letter said. "The packet with the video footage cannot be opened without an order of a relevant court," it said, hinting that the professor should go to the court if he needed the evidence against him.

Enquiries against Prof Sreekumar

If that is how helpful the State Election Commission was in addressing the complaint, professor Sreekumar said he is facing two enquiries on the complaints filed by the MLA.

The Udma MLA wrote to the chief minister and the minister of agriculture saying the professor defamed him by making baseless allegations that he threatened to chop off his legs.

Kunhiraman said he saw a melee at the polling station when he went to vote. There was a dispute and disagreement between the booth agents and the presiding officer because he was checking the ID cards of those standing in the queue, wrote the MLA. "When I told him that it was the duty of the first polling officer, his arrogant reply was that he could do anything because he was the presiding officer," the MLA wrote.

Nothing of the sort he imaginatively wrote on Facebook happened, Kunhiraman said.

Responding to the letter to the minister of agriculture, the Kerala Agricultural University registrar Dr A Zakir Hussain wrote to the associate dean of the College of Agriculture to take prof Sreekumar's statement and reply with his recommendation in 10 days.

But Prof Sreekumar was on leave and then he is now down with COVID.

On the complaint to the chief minister, the government's principal secretary A Jayathilak held a virtual hearing and took the statement of Prof Sreekumar and his three election officials.

Jayathilak asked him if he was physically blocked by anyone. The professor answered in affirmative.

When asked why he did not complain to the sub-inspector posted at the polling station, he said he was not aware the officer was of the rank of the sub-inspector. "But since they threatened and left, I gave importance to successfully conducting the election," he said.

Kasaragod collector D Sajith Babu also called Prof Sreekumar to take his statement. "The collector asked me why I took up the responsibility of the first polling officer. I told him the presiding officer had the absolute authority of conducting a fair election and used it to ensure there were no bogus voters in the queue. When complaints of bogus voting are filed in court, it is the presiding officer who has to stand in the dock and not the supporting election officials," he said.