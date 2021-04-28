Gang chops off leg of man accused in murder of RSS worker in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A four-member gang cut off the leg of a person, who was accused of murdering an RSS worker four years back, at Edavakkode in Sreekaryam police station limits on Wednesday.

Eby, a native of Sreekaryam, was attacked at 12.30 pm by the gang that came in two bikes. The police said Eby was the fourth accused in the murder case and the attack could have been an act of retaliation.

Police sources said they suspect the involvement of RSS workers in the incident.

They added that the main accused, who had hacked Eby, has been identified. He was also involved in several cases, including attempt to murder.

Meanwhile, the injured has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital and his condition is said to be serious.