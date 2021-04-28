STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High Court stays Kannur University’s selection process

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the process for the selection of candidates for the post of assistant professor in Kannur University.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed the process for the selection of candidates for the post of assistant professor in Kannur University. The petitioner alleged that there was a hasty move to appoint Sahala, wife of A N Shamseer, MLA, violating selection norms. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas adjourned the case to May 7. The court issued the order on a petition filed by Bindu M P of Chavussery, Kannur, against the appointment process. 

The petitioner pointed out that with the declaration of assembly elections in the state, the model code of conduct has come into force and the university cannot make any appointments during the period. Even then, the university has scheduled the interview.

Utmost haste is shown to facilitate the appointment of the wife of the MLA of the ruling party. Earlier also she was illegally appointed in the university, which was set aside by the court. An attempt to appoint her in Calicut University is under challenge before this court, argued the petitioner.

