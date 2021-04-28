STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liquor at doorstep remains a dream

Consumers who were eagerly waiting to get their daily quota of liquor at their doorstep from next week will have to wait a bit longer.

Published: 28th April 2021 05:19 AM

Liquor shop, Alcohol

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Consumers who were eagerly waiting to get their daily quota of liquor at their doorstep from next week will have to wait a bit longer. This,  because the state government cannot start the online sale without changing its Abkari policy. And with the election model code of conduct in force, only the next government can amend Abkari Act or Foreign Liquor Rules. 

Though the current government can take decisions concerning essential and emergency services even with the mode of conduct in force, liquor doesn’t fall in the same category. There were reports that the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), the state-owned public sector liquor retail monopoly, would launch online liquor sale on an experimental basis in two districts from next week. However, the state government sources and Bevco officials ruled this out in the present circumstances. 

“To start online liquor sales, various rules and the (Kerala Abkari) Act have to be amended. For instance, Section 10 of the Act prohibits the transportation of liquor or intoxicating drug, exceeding the permissible quantity. Further, Section 13 of the Act prohibits possession of liquor or intoxicating drugs above the quantity prescribed by the government,” said B Radhakrishnan, assistant excise commissioner. 

“Online trade can start only after the state government takes a policy decision and makes necessary changes to the Abkari Act or Foreign Liquor Rules,” he said.  Though the next government can decide in this regard after assuming office, it will take time, said senior excise officials. “The online trade of the liquor cannot be initiated unless there is a policy decision. The supply, logistics, transportation issues have to be sorted out before launching the online trade,” said former Bevco MD Sparjan Kumar.

Policy change

Various sections of the Abkari Act that need to be amended to facilitate online trade of liquor 

Section 10 states that no one can transport liquor or intoxicating drug beyond the permissible quantity

  • Permissible quantity is 3 lt for IMFL and 3.5 lt for beer 
  • Permit required to transport liquor beyond this quantity 
  • Permits may be issued by the Excise Commissioner or by any person duly empowered in that behalf
  • Such permits shall be either general for definite periods and kinds of liquor or intoxicating drugs, or special for specified occasions and particular consignments only
  • General permits shall be granted only to persons licenced under the Act and shall cover any quantity of liquor transported at any one time within the quantity specified in the permit. 
Liquor
