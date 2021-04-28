Liquor at doorstep remains a dream

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Consumers who were eagerly waiting to get their daily quota of liquor at their doorstep from next week will have to wait a bit longer. This, because the state government cannot start the online sale without changing its Abkari policy. And with the election model code of conduct in force, only the next government can amend Abkari Act or Foreign Liquor Rules.

Though the current government can take decisions concerning essential and emergency services even with the mode of conduct in force, liquor doesn’t fall in the same category. There were reports that the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), the state-owned public sector liquor retail monopoly, would launch online liquor sale on an experimental basis in two districts from next week. However, the state government sources and Bevco officials ruled this out in the present circumstances.

“To start online liquor sales, various rules and the (Kerala Abkari) Act have to be amended. For instance, Section 10 of the Act prohibits the transportation of liquor or intoxicating drug, exceeding the permissible quantity. Further, Section 13 of the Act prohibits possession of liquor or intoxicating drugs above the quantity prescribed by the government,” said B Radhakrishnan, assistant excise commissioner.

“Online trade can start only after the state government takes a policy decision and makes necessary changes to the Abkari Act or Foreign Liquor Rules,” he said. Though the next government can decide in this regard after assuming office, it will take time, said senior excise officials. “The online trade of the liquor cannot be initiated unless there is a policy decision. The supply, logistics, transportation issues have to be sorted out before launching the online trade,” said former Bevco MD Sparjan Kumar.

