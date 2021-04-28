STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mutant virus: Kerala’s major hospitals to get more oxygen beds

On Tuesday, the state reported 32,819 fresh cases, the highest ever since the outbreak, with the test positivity rate touching 23.24%.

Though the state is witnessing a spike in Covid 19 cases, the Ernakulam Broadway market continues to see a heavy rush | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the  wake of coronavirus that has undergone genetic variation spreading at a rapid pace in the state, testing will be stepped up in railway stations and airports, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. With the state’s Covid cases witnessing a rise of 255% over the past two weeks, Pinarayi urged people to join the Covid brigade to fight the pandemic along with healthcare workers.

After chairing a meeting to assess the Covid situation in the state, the CM told reporters that steps are being taken to increase oxygen beds at all major hospitals as well as Covid First Line Treatment Centres and Covid Second Line Treatment Centres. Beds in ESI hospitals too will be converted to oxygen beds. The state will also prepare a buffer stock of oxygen taking into account the serious Covid situation.

On Tuesday, the state reported 32,819 fresh cases, the highest ever since the outbreak, with the test positivity rate touching 23.24%. In the wake of rising cases in jails, Pinarayi said the government was thinking of sanctioning parole for prisoners.

CM: Vaccine, regn key to solving current issue

The chief minister said the state has undertaken tests on three strains of coronavirus that has undergone genetic variation. The pace of virus spread makes it even more serious. With the increase in Covid cases, mortality rate will also increase. If the number of patients increases exponentially, the state will not be able to provide treatment and care for all, he cautioned.

Pinarayi allayed concerns that vaccines will not give immunity against viruses with genetic variation. Only the double mutant variant of coronavirus is somewhat able to tide over the effect of the vaccine. He said the aim of the state government was to get everyone vaccinated. 

The CM said complaints regarding registration for vaccination was primarily due to scarcity of vaccine. The state has only 3.68 lakh does of the vaccine and the Centre has been urged to provide 50 lakh doses. The demand was made even before the Centre announced its new vaccine policy, he said.

“Only after getting enough doses of vaccine and scheduling vaccine slots for the next few days days can the current problem be resolved,” he said. n counting day, those with negative antigen test results will be allowed entry at counting centres following a direction to this effect from the Election Commission, Pinarayi said. People should consider postponing weddings and other social functions, the CM said.

