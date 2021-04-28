STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scribe Hari Neendakara dies at 79, last rites on Wednesday

Veteran  journalist and still photographer Hari Neendakara, 79, passed away here on Tuesday.

Published: 28th April 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Veteran  journalist and still photographer Hari Neendakara, 79, passed away here on Tuesday. Hari had been under treatment at the Signature palliative care centre for the past eight months. Hari was one of the senior-most film journalists in Kerala.

Born at Neendakara near Kollam, he started writing about films right from his high school days. His first published article was about the movie Odayil Ninnu. He had worked with magazines including Cinerama, Malayalanadu and Nana. He was also the still photographer of movies including Puthumazhathullikal. 

He had also worked as a PRO for movies like Utsavam, Maram and Lekhayude Maranam oru Flashback. Hari is survived by children Viju Das and Vidya. His wife Vidya had predeceased him. The cremation will be held at Panampilly Nagar crematorium on Wednesday.

