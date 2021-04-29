STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1 in 4 tests Covid positive, Kerala gears up to treat 8 lakh in 2 weeks’ time

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said harsh measures such as complete lockdown might be imposed if other restrictions prove futile.

S Justin Raj, a technician at the Medical College Hospital in T’Puram, filling oxygen in a cylinder at an adjacent plant on Wednesday. In view of the Covid situation, the plant’s storage capacity has

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala now has the dubious record of the highest growth rate of active cases (11.11%) in the country, forcing the government to rework its strategy to handle an estimated 8 lakh patients after two weeks. On Wednesday, one in four persons tested positive. In some areas, every second person was found infected.

Daily count is expected to be  between 40,000 and 50,000 by mid-May and the number of patients requiring hospital care could go up to 8 lakh. Health experts also warn the death toll could rise if caseload keeps stretching the health infrastructure. The state reported 35,013 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the active cases to 2.67 lakh. 

“The speed at which the active cases are growing has exceeded all predictions. If not controlled, a daily count of 50,000 will not be a surprise,” said a member of Covid-19 core committee, which advises the state government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said harsh measures such as complete lockdown might be imposed if other restrictions prove futile.

The government has sought more support from private hospitals. But what baffles the senior health officials is the alarming speed at which the doubling rate (time taken for patient population to double) has reduced. Indian Medical Association state secretary Dr Gopikumar P said the state had made preparations to treat 3.5 lakh patients at a time, but the situation has worsened.“We are now preparing for 8 lakh patients as the doubling time has reduced,” he said. It has now reduced to a week. It means the present 2.67 lakh active cases could become double by next week. 

“The doubling rate is reducing faster. In some districts, the doubling happens in just two to three days. Some predictions say the daily count will touch one lakh,” he said.The IMA wanted the government to enforce strict lockdown to slowdown the patient load.  The bed capacity in large private hospitals has been doubled while smaller ones have started admitting Covid patients in the last two days.

Low number of tests has come in for criticism from various quarters.“The growth rate of patients is a concern as we have not shown any signs of peaking. The number of tests has a role in predicting the patient load. But even now we are not doing enough testing,” said Rijo M John, a health economist. According to him TPR) above 25% also means a lot of positive cases go undetected. 

Fast spreading hotspots
Thrissur: 21 panchayats have TPR above 50%
Kottayam: 58 out of 77 local bodies have TPR above 20%, one panchayat has above 60%,  5 panchayats have 40-50% TPR

