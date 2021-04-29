Deep-sea fishing deal: EMCC's Shiju Varghese held over bid to torch own car on poll day

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Shiju Varghese, director of US-based firm EMCC, on Wednesday was taken into custody in connection with the bid to torch his car on April 6 polling day. The EMCC had inked a deep-sea fishing pact with the state government, which has since been nixed by the government after it kicked up a major row.

Shiju and his accomplice Sreekanth were picked up from Goa after their involvement came to light and the duo will be brought back home soon. Earlier in the day, Vinukumar hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, who is a ‘quotation’ gang member, was arrested in the case. The police investigation found that Vinukumar hurled a petrol bomb at the car.

According to the officers, it had emerged that a political conspiracy was hatched to sabotage elections in 33 constituencies in the state. The police said that Shiju will be made an accused in the case. Incidentally, Shiju also happens to be the complainant in the case.

Vinukumar was also her bodyguard. After interrogating Vinukumar, more details have emerged. Four persons, including Shiju, were part of the conspiracy, said police.Shiju Varghese is contesting as an independent against LDF candidate and Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma in Kundara. He announced his candidature against the minister claiming that she had cheated him in the deep-sea fishing project and that he wanted to bring out the truth.