Excise strengthens border vigil to prevent inflow of liquor from TN

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Department’s anti-narcotic enforcement squad has launched an operation to prevent the inflow of large quantities of liquor into the district from Tamil Nadu liquor outlets functioning on the border. The department has also urged TN to close liquor outlets at border regions.After the state government ordered the closure of bars and Bevco outlets as part of the restrictions imposed to contain the surge in Covid cases on Monday, there has been a rush at the border outlets including in Kannamamoodu, Panachamoodu and Kozhivila. Private wine shops in TN are also cashing in on the opportunity by selling liquor at exorbitant prices — up by Rs 50-100 per bottle.

Sources said people from even the northern part of Thiruvananthapuram are coming to the border points where TN outlets are open. Officers have also been deployed in mufti to nab offenders.G Harikrishna Pillai, assistant excise commissioner of the enforcement and anti-narcotic special squad, told TNIE that four units of the excise team have been deployed to inspect cars, scooters and other vehicles. “The inspectors at various checkposts have been instructed to check every vehicle. Patrolling will also be intensified to ensure there is no further flow of liquor into the state,” he said.

The excise has also stepped up vigil to prevent the availability of illicit liquor at coastal and high-range areas. The department has formed three mobile striking units for surveillance in such areas. The tribal belts will also be monitored, the excise said. Separate motorcycle squads will be deployed to cover district borders and roads in remote areas. Joint inspections with the support of Tamil Nadu police are also likely to be conducted.

Five litres seized

T’Puram: The Excise squad on Wednesday seized five litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor transported from Tamil Nadu to Kerala. Santhosh Kumar, 42, who has been arrested, had reportedly concealed the liquor under his scooter seat while crossing Palakkadavu check-post at Neyyattinkara. It was later found that the liquor was bought from Tamil Nadu government liquor outlets.