Kerala govt revises vaccine guidelines, allows spot registration for second dose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People waiting to take the second dose of Covid vaccination can do so without online registration, as per the new guidelines of the state health department.

The decision was taken after complaints of difficulties in booking slots online. However, those who are taking the first dose shall continue to make an online booking for getting the jab.

Asha workers and employees of local bodies will be involved in finding people waiting for the second dose, said the guidelines. The department expects that the new mechanism will help in preventing crowding for spot registration.

The vaccine centres have been directed to make separate counters for senior citizens and differently-abled.

However, the health experts have criticised the decision to allow spot registration at a time when strict measures are being imposed in the state due to high test positivity rate of over 25 per cent.

The state government has decided to procure 1 crore doses of vaccine in the next three months. The new guidelines have also directed the private vaccine centres to complete the distribution of doses by April 30, a day before the vaccination for all above 18 years begins. The vaccines will be available at Rs 250 per dose for those above 45 at these centres.