Kerala will buy 1 crore Covid vaccine doses spending Rs 483 crore: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will buy one crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate people aged between 18 and 44 in the next three months. 70 lakh shots of Covishield will be bought for Rs 294 crore and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin at a cost of Rs 189 crore, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at his evening press meet on Wednesday.As many as 35,013 new infections and 41 deaths were reported on the day.

The chief minister said `483 crore will be spent in the first phase of vaccine purchase. “There are cases on the vaccine price in the Supreme Court and High Court. The purchase will be in line with the court orders. This will be mentioned in the orders given to the manufacturers,” he said. “The state government will do everything required for free vaccination. The money will be there in time,” he said in response to a question on the fund source. The state is yet to get a reply for its request to the Centre demanding free vaccination to all, he said.

The state is witnessing an alarming spread, Pinarayi said. Restrictions will be tightened but a total lockdown will be the last resort. “The review meeting decided to tighten the restrictions. People should avoid venturing out of their homes and crowding. Volunteers will be roped in for measures to bring down the test positivity rate. The volunteers and police will jointly work as it happened during the first wave,” he said.The CM said the guidelines for hospital admission of Covid patients will be revised. People who took both the doses can stay at their homes. More doctors and nurses will be appointed for Covid care. The health department has been asked to ensure minimum wages for the health workers. All taluks will have at least one CFLTC.

Preference will be given to the second dose until the shortage of vaccine ends. The issue with online booking is due to the shortage of vaccines. It will become normal when the supply is restored. The state will examine whether the Central government website for slot booking has any problem. The present registration process will continue for the state government’s free vaccination as well. The CM said various precautions and infra development activities are being carried out in districts. 1,527 additional beds have been arranged in Alappuzha where the total number of beds has now become 4,339. In all, 390 teachers have been deputed for Covid related duties in the district.

Test positivity rate is above 50 pc in 21 panchayats in Thrissur district. There is an increased spread among migrant workers in Pathanamthitta. Five new CFLTCs will be opened in the district. An additional 93 sectoral officers have been appointed in Kollam. Lockdown-like restrictions will continue in local bodies in Wayanad where high TPR was reported. Only goods vehicles and people in emergency needs will be allowed to cross the borders to Karnataka.