LDF stages protest against Centre’s vaccine policy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union Government is running away from its responsibility of free vaccination, accused CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan. He was speaking during the LDF satyagraha against the Centre’s vaccine policy. The Left front workers and sympathisers sat on satyagraha in front of their houses for half-an-hour from 5 pm to 5.30 pm on Thursday in protest against Centre’s vaccine policy. The satyagraha was held raising the slogan of free and universal vaccination. Vijayaraghavan said the Centre has entrusted vaccine sales with corporates. “Even though the state has financial limitations, it will not go back from its declared stance of free vaccine,” he said.