STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi’s comment on ‘oxygen supply from Karnataka’ baffles officials

The district panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan said officials were in talks with a company in Gujarat.

Published: 29th April 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Karnataka is supplying oxygen to Kasaragod district but the supply is now facing “some hindrance”, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. District health officials, however, said they are not aware of any major hurdles.Speaking to reporters in his daily press conference in the capital on Wednesday, the chief minister said it was not proper to block the supply of oxygen.

“Kerala’s chief secretary will take up the matter with Karnataka’s chief secretary,” he said. Vijayan said Kerala was supplying oxygen to Karnataka via Palakkad and the state had not yet taken any step to stop it. “We have decided to bring that to the notice of Karnataka,” he said.

Along with that, the state government will take steps to ensure the supply of oxygen to all districts, including Kasaragod, he said. Health officials were baffled by the chief minister’s statement and wondered who gave him the input.“We get oxygen from the unit of BALCO (Bharat Aluminum Company) in Kannur and not from Mangaluru,” said a top health official.

As the oxygen demand increased, Kasaragod now requires around 75 bulk cylinders every day, he said. “We are getting it from Kannur,” he said. Each cylinder has a capacity of 7,800 litres of liquid oxygen. Occasionally, there was some delay in getting the cylinders refilled but it can be taken care of if there are additional cylinders for back-up, he said. Only in an emergency situation, an agent in Mangaluru refills the oxygen cylinders for Kasaragod, he said. “The agent is still doing it,” the official said. 

Meanwhile, the local bodies of Kasaragod decided to set up an oxygen plant in the district by pooling in Rs 2.09 crore. The district panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan said officials were in talks with a company in Gujarat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Kasaragod Pinarayi Vijayan oxygen Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp