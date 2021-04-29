Pinarayi’s comment on ‘oxygen supply from Karnataka’ baffles officials

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Karnataka is supplying oxygen to Kasaragod district but the supply is now facing “some hindrance”, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. District health officials, however, said they are not aware of any major hurdles.Speaking to reporters in his daily press conference in the capital on Wednesday, the chief minister said it was not proper to block the supply of oxygen.

“Kerala’s chief secretary will take up the matter with Karnataka’s chief secretary,” he said. Vijayan said Kerala was supplying oxygen to Karnataka via Palakkad and the state had not yet taken any step to stop it. “We have decided to bring that to the notice of Karnataka,” he said.

Along with that, the state government will take steps to ensure the supply of oxygen to all districts, including Kasaragod, he said. Health officials were baffled by the chief minister’s statement and wondered who gave him the input.“We get oxygen from the unit of BALCO (Bharat Aluminum Company) in Kannur and not from Mangaluru,” said a top health official.

As the oxygen demand increased, Kasaragod now requires around 75 bulk cylinders every day, he said. “We are getting it from Kannur,” he said. Each cylinder has a capacity of 7,800 litres of liquid oxygen. Occasionally, there was some delay in getting the cylinders refilled but it can be taken care of if there are additional cylinders for back-up, he said. Only in an emergency situation, an agent in Mangaluru refills the oxygen cylinders for Kasaragod, he said. “The agent is still doing it,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the local bodies of Kasaragod decided to set up an oxygen plant in the district by pooling in Rs 2.09 crore. The district panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan said officials were in talks with a company in Gujarat.