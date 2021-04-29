UDF candidate from Kerala's Nilambur, VV Prakash, passes away three days before results

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: V V Prakash, the UDF candidate from Nilambur assembly constituency and president of Malappuram District Congress Committee (DCC), passed away early on Thursday. He was 56.

After suffering from chest pain at around 2 am on the day, he was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Manjeri from his residence in Edakkara near Nilambur.

However, his life could not be saved due to the health complications created by the heart attack, doctors said. He died at around 4.30 am.

Prakash had earlier undergone an angioplasty after suffering from a heart ailment.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said he was deeply pained to hear about the untimely death of Prakash.

"I'm deeply pained as I lost a brother. Prakash was confident of winning from the Nilambur assembly constituency. He left us before hearing the favorable election result for UDF from the constituency. More than a fellow worker, he was like a brother to me," Ramesh Chennithala said.

He is survived by wife Smitha (employee with East Eranad Service Cooperative Bank), daughters Vandana Prakash (10th standard) and Nila Prakash (7th standard).