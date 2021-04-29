STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF candidate from Kerala's Nilambur, VV Prakash, passes away three days before results

After suffering from chest pain at around 2 am on the day, he was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Manjeri from his residence in Edakkara near Nilambur.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

V V Prakash, UDF candidate from Nilambur assembly constituency

V V Prakash, UDF candidate from Nilambur assembly constituency (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: V V Prakash, the UDF candidate from Nilambur assembly constituency and president of Malappuram District Congress Committee (DCC), passed away early on Thursday. He was 56.

After suffering from chest pain at around 2 am on the day, he was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Manjeri from his residence in Edakkara near Nilambur.

However, his life could not be saved due to the health complications created by the heart attack, doctors said. He died at around 4.30 am. 

Prakash had earlier undergone an angioplasty after suffering from a heart ailment.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said he was deeply pained to hear about the untimely death of Prakash.

"I'm deeply pained as I lost a brother. Prakash was confident of winning from the Nilambur assembly constituency. He left us before hearing the favorable election result for UDF from the constituency. More than a fellow worker, he was like a brother to me," Ramesh Chennithala said.

He is survived by wife Smitha (employee with East Eranad Service Cooperative Bank),  daughters Vandana Prakash (10th standard) and Nila Prakash (7th standard).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VV Prakash UDF Nilambur Nilambur assembly
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp