STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Amid shortage of beds, ‘reservations’ add to Covid patients’ anxieties

The shortage has forced doctors’ organisations to demand reservation of Covid beds for themselves. 

Published: 30th April 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the chances of getting an ICU bed are becoming increasingly difficult in most districts, instances of people reserving beds in private hospitals are adding to the anxiety of Covid patients. Despite a government directive to share information regarding bed availability to those seeking aid through the helpline, it has become a daunting task to check the availability of beds. 

“Almost all private hospitals I rang up in Ernakulam to admit my brother said there was no ICU bed available. I even tried the government helpline. The wait was endless,” said Benoy Mathew, an IT employee from Thodupuzha.His brother is suffering from Covid-induced pneumonia.

The number of patients under treatment in Ernakulam district alone is close to the 50,000-mark, while it has crossed 40,000 in Kozhikode. Malappuram has over 32,000 patients. While the district administrations concerned have directed reserving beds for Covid patients, the lack of transparency on bed availability is causing inconvenience.

“Private hospitals are facing pressure from VIPs to reserve beds and the hospitals cannot ignore such requests,” said a doctor working with a leading private hospital in Ernakulam. The shortage has forced doctors’ organisations to demand reservation of Covid beds for themselves. 

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) and Indian Medical Association, the organisations for doctors in the government and private sectors, differ on making the information public. “There should be a transparent system that not only gives real-time information but also has a mechanism to check the accuracy of information provided by private hospitals. Else, it will lead to unnecessary referrals during an emergency situation,” said a representative of the government doctors’ body.

However, there exists the possibility of people approaching hospitals in large numbers irrespective of the seriousness of their illness if the information comes into the public domain. “Tertiary hospitals should be reserved for critical patients. We should promote home care heavily to tide over this crisis,” said Dr Gopikumar P, state secretary of the Indian Medical Association. 

Both organisations want a mechanism at the district-level to ensure admissions based on symptoms to prevent the filling up of beds with patients in Category A. The CM had said that those in home isolation should go to hospital based on the advice of a medical officer to prevent crowding. He also announced the setting up of a nodal officer and a control room to coordinate Covid admissions to various hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp