Amid shortage of beds, ‘reservations’ add to Covid patients’ anxieties

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the chances of getting an ICU bed are becoming increasingly difficult in most districts, instances of people reserving beds in private hospitals are adding to the anxiety of Covid patients. Despite a government directive to share information regarding bed availability to those seeking aid through the helpline, it has become a daunting task to check the availability of beds.

“Almost all private hospitals I rang up in Ernakulam to admit my brother said there was no ICU bed available. I even tried the government helpline. The wait was endless,” said Benoy Mathew, an IT employee from Thodupuzha.His brother is suffering from Covid-induced pneumonia.

The number of patients under treatment in Ernakulam district alone is close to the 50,000-mark, while it has crossed 40,000 in Kozhikode. Malappuram has over 32,000 patients. While the district administrations concerned have directed reserving beds for Covid patients, the lack of transparency on bed availability is causing inconvenience.

“Private hospitals are facing pressure from VIPs to reserve beds and the hospitals cannot ignore such requests,” said a doctor working with a leading private hospital in Ernakulam. The shortage has forced doctors’ organisations to demand reservation of Covid beds for themselves.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) and Indian Medical Association, the organisations for doctors in the government and private sectors, differ on making the information public. “There should be a transparent system that not only gives real-time information but also has a mechanism to check the accuracy of information provided by private hospitals. Else, it will lead to unnecessary referrals during an emergency situation,” said a representative of the government doctors’ body.

However, there exists the possibility of people approaching hospitals in large numbers irrespective of the seriousness of their illness if the information comes into the public domain. “Tertiary hospitals should be reserved for critical patients. We should promote home care heavily to tide over this crisis,” said Dr Gopikumar P, state secretary of the Indian Medical Association.

Both organisations want a mechanism at the district-level to ensure admissions based on symptoms to prevent the filling up of beds with patients in Category A. The CM had said that those in home isolation should go to hospital based on the advice of a medical officer to prevent crowding. He also announced the setting up of a nodal officer and a control room to coordinate Covid admissions to various hospitals.