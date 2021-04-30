Attack on woman passenger on train: Suspect remains elusive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even a day after the shocking incident in which a 31-year-old woman was attacked by an assailant on Punalur passenger train at Olipuram near Kanjiramattam in the district, the accused still remains elusive.

Though 35-year-old Babukuttan, the suspect, is a native of Nooranad in Alappuzha, he has not been in touch with his family members for several years. The manhunt is based on the areas where he had stayed frequently and we are of the view that his hideout might be on the border areas of Kottayam and Ernakulam districts, said police. “The joint efforts by RPF and state Railway Police are continuing to nab the accused,” said an officer with the investigation team.

The suspect is a notorious history-sheeter and was booked in as many as eight cases for robbery in trains. “RPF released the photo of the suspect and anybody who receives any information about him should inform Railway Police Stations at Kottayam and Ernakulam,” added the officer. The forensic team collected evidence from the spot on Thursday.

The mobile phone and the identity card of the victim were recovered from near Mulanthuruthy and Chengannur railway stations respectively, added police.Meanwhile, the condition of the victim, Asha Muraleedharan, is stable and she has been shifted to a room from the Neuro Intensive Care Unit of the Medical Trust Hospital in the city on Thursday. “She was shifted to a room and her condition is stable. The police collected her statements on Thursday too and the officers informed that the mobile phone and ID card were recovered. The identity card was in her bag which she left inside the train,” said Rahul Sadanandan, husband of the victim.

According to railway police, the victim, who commutes to work in Chengannur by train every day, boarded the train at Mulanthuruthy. The compartment which she boarded had only another passenger -- a man. He closed the doors of the compartment before threatening her with a screwdriver.

As per the initial investigation, it seems the man intended to rob the victim. The assailant forced the victim to hand over her gold chain and other ornaments before trying to grab her. The victim managed to dodge him and ran towards the toilet of the compartment. She then tried to escape from her attacker by opening the door and jumping out. However, the train was on the move and she hung from the handrail before falling. The State Women’s Commission has ordered an inquiry into the incident based on media reports.