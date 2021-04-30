Counting day: EC makes arrangements to ensure compliance of Covid protocol

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of implementing Covid protocol on counting day on May 2, the Election Commission has increased the number of halls in the counting centres by 78%. If there were only 140 counting halls in the previous election, the number has shot up to 633 this time, due to reduction of counting tables in the halls from 14 to seven to ensure social distancing.

Of the 633 halls in 114 counting centres, 527 will be earmarked for tabulating EVM votes while the remaining 106 will be for counting postal votes, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena said in a release.

The EVMs and VVPAT machines of the assembly election are stored in 140 strong rooms while those used in the Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll have been kept in seven strong rooms under the close watch of 49 companies of CRPF personnel. A second layer of security has been ensured by personnel from the state police.

Owing to the Covid situation, the number of polling booths was increased by 89% in the just concluded assembly election. This has also increased the number of EVMs and VVPAT machines used. As many as 50,496 EVMs (ballot units and control units) and 54,349 VVPAT machines were used as the number of polling booths had increased from 24,970 to 40,771.

The strong rooms where EVMs are stored will be opened in the presence of election observers and counting agents. While the counting of postal ballots will begin at 8 am, EVM votes will be counted from 8.30 AM.

As many as 24,709 officials, including reserve personnel, have been deployed for counting. While 2.03 crore EVM votes from 40,771 polling booths will be counted on May 2, the number of postal ballots to be taken up for counting is 4,54,237.

