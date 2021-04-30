STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Counting day: EC makes arrangements to ensure compliance of Covid protocol

A second layer of security has been ensured by personnel from the state police.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of implementing Covid protocol on counting day on May 2, the Election Commission has increased the number of halls in the counting centres by 78%. If there were only 140 counting halls in the previous election, the number has shot up to 633 this time, due to reduction of counting tables in the halls from 14 to seven to ensure social distancing.

Of the 633 halls in 114 counting centres, 527 will be earmarked for tabulating EVM votes while the remaining 106 will be for counting postal votes, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena said in a release. 

The EVMs and VVPAT machines of the assembly election are stored in 140 strong rooms while those used in the Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll have been kept in seven strong rooms under the close watch of 49 companies of CRPF personnel. A second layer of security has been ensured by personnel from the state police.

Owing to the Covid situation, the number of polling booths was increased by 89% in the just concluded assembly election. This has also increased the number of EVMs and VVPAT machines used. As many as 50,496 EVMs (ballot units and control units) and 54,349 VVPAT machines were used as the number of polling booths had increased from 24,970 to 40,771. 

The strong rooms where EVMs are stored will be opened in the presence of election observers and counting agents. While the counting of postal ballots will begin at 8 am, EVM votes will be counted from 8.30 AM.

As many as 24,709 officials, including reserve personnel, have been deployed for counting. While 2.03 crore EVM votes from 40,771 polling booths will be counted on May 2, the number of postal ballots to be taken up for counting is 4,54,237.

Over 24k officials deployed
As many as 24,709 officials, including reserve personnel, have been deployed for counting. As many as 2.03 crore EVM votes from 40,771 polling booths will be counted on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Counting day Covid protocol Kerala Elections COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp