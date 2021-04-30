STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Ensure no assembly of people for four days from May 1 in connection with counting of votes': Kerala HC

Banning the victory processions of political parties following the counting, the court also directed that stringent action be taken against those who assemble violating the COVID-19 protocol.

Published: 30th April 2021 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed police and District Collectors to ensure that no assembly of people takes place in the state for four days from May 1 in connection with the counting of votes for assembly elections on May 2.

Banning the victory processions of political parties following the counting, the court also directed that stringent action be taken against those who assemble violating the COVID-19 protocol.

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed police and Collectors to take "effective and requisite steps to ensure that no social or political assemblages, meetings, gatherings, processions or parades of any kind--be that celebratorial, cheering or otherwise--in violation of COVID-19 protocols," as also directives of the Election Commission and the Government Order-- anywhere in Kerala between May 1 and May 4.

Banning such activities in all places, including at the counting stations or offices/establishments of political parties, the court directed that swift and unreserved action be taken to avert, avoid and prevent any violation of these orders under the applicable laws, including the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.

The court gave the directive in a PIL seeking to declare all kinds of public and social gatherings, processions in the name of election oriented or organisational activities by the political parties as unconstitutional and illegal during the period when the COVID-19 protocols are in force.

Earlier this week, the high court had disposed of pleas seeking a direction to declare lockdown in Kerala on May 2, the date of counting, accepting the assurances from the state government and EC that only counting related activities will be allowed on that day.

The poll panel has said it has banned all victory processions after counting of votes in states where assembly polls were held to check the spread of coronavirus.

No victory procession after the counting on May 2 shall be permissible and not more than two people shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorized representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned, the commission has said.

The state government has informed that in view of the spread of coronavirus, all social, political, cultural and religious events have been prohibited, along with the closure of cinemas, malls, gyms, bars, clubs and sports complexes from April 27 until further orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Coronavirus COVID-19 Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections Kerala Polls
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp