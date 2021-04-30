Exit polls predict clean sweep for LDF in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as eight exit polls which were released by national channels and online media in association with major agencies on Thursday predicted a clear victory for Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF in Kerala. While two of the surveys foresee a sweep by the LDF with the front crossing the 100-seat mark, others predicted in the range of 72 to 80 seats for the ruling front. The NDA which claimed to win over 30 seats has been predicted a maximum of five seats in the surveys. Three of the surveys indicated that NDA may not win a single seat.

A poll of polls done by TNIE using the data of the eight exit polls found that LDF would win 84 seats; UDF will win 54 seats and NDA two seats. It may be recalled that all pre-poll surveys conducted in the state had also predicted comfortable win by the LDF.India Today-Axis poll and Today’s Chanakya poll predicted big gains for the LDF. While India Today predicted 104 to 120 seats, India Today’s Chanakya predicted 93 to 111 seats for LDF. UDF will win 20 to 36 and 36 to 44 seats as per these surveys, respectively. NDA will win zero to two and zero to three seats, respectively.

Republic TV-CNX predicted 72 to 80 seats for LDF and 58 to 64 seats for UDF while NDA is poised to win one to five seats. According to Times Now C Voter survey, LDF will win 74, UDF will win 65 and NDA will win one seat.The exit poll conducted by Politique Marquer for India Ahead online news channel predicted 72 to 80 seats for LDF, 58 to 64 seats for UDF and one to five seats for NDA. As per ABP-C Voter survey, LDF will bag 71 to 77 seats, UDF 62 to 68 and NDA zero to two. Poll Diary predicted 77 to 87 seats for LDF, 51 to 61 seats for UDF and two to three seats for NDA. According to Jan Ki Baat, LDF will win 68 to 78 and UDF will win 48 to 58 seats. NDA won’t open account as per this survey.