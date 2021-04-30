I still stand by my word: Pinarayi on exit poll predictions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday reiterated his confidence in the mandate of the people. Commenting on the poll outcome ahead of the exit-polls, he said, “I have no doubt that the LDF will get more seats than the previous term and I still stand by my word.”

When pointed out that the UDF was confident of a win, he said there is nothing wrong in their ambition and he would not be an obstacle in their dream. “There are only a few hours left for the election results to be announced. Let us wait till Sunday,” he said.

When asked regarding the court remarks in the gold smuggling case, he said the court is saying what he had been saying on the issue. The Enforcement Directorate wanted to go after certain people, he said.