More curbs from May 4, Pinarayi suggests self-lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hinting that the government may act tough after the counting of votes, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said tougher restrictions will be imposed in the state from Tuesday to Sunday, in addition to those already in place during weekend.He urged people to practise self-lockdown considering the spike in Covid cases.

“As part of toughening the restrictions, the state government has decided to stop indoor and outdoor shootings of movies, serials and documentaries as it will be difficult to maintain social distancing on the sets,” he said.Further, vendors in vegetable and fish markets should maintain two-metre social distancing apart from wearing double masks. “The police have been directed to approach market committees to promote online delivery of essential goods in order to reduce rush in markets. Shops flouting guidelines will be closed down,” he said.

The CM said though restrictions are tightened, steps would be taken to ensure that public life does not come to a halt. He also said transportation and supply of oxygen will be made easier. The police officers will make sure that there is no issue with oxygen transportation. The home secretary and the health secretary are already working to ensure availability of oxygen. The industries secretary has also been directed to liaise with the industry in this regard. Vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders, medicines and such should be marked clearly to help police identify them and pass through traffic smoothly.

A committee has been set up under the home secretary to monitor the availability of oxygen. An oxygen module will be prepared and added to the Covid Jagratha portal. This will help in better utilisation as oxygen stock figures will be available in each district, which will be collected under the direction of the district collectors, he said. The CM also informed the state will give priority to those who are eligible for the second dose of the vaccine.

