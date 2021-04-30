STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People awaiting second dose to get priority in Covid vaccine sessions

Health Minister K K Shailaja on Thursday said those waiting for the second dose of vaccination will get priority while scheduling vaccine sessions.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:51 AM

KK Shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday said those waiting for the second dose of vaccination will get priority while scheduling vaccine sessions. The slots for the first dose will be considered after factoring in those due for the second dose, according to a guideline issued by the health department. The managers of vaccine centres will have the list of people due for their second dose. 

They shall inform the ASHA(accredited social health activist) workers and local bodies to facilitate inoculation at the local vaccine centres. The time and date for the second jabs will be booked in advance to prevent crowding at the vaccine centres when spot registration was allowed. The second dose of Covishield should be taken after a period of six to eight weeks after the first jab while the second dose of Covaxin should be taken four to six weeks from the time the first jab was administered. The state has given 59,95,393 doses to people and out of these only 12,07,493 have received the second dose, till Thursday.

Comments

