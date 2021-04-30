STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TPR shows alarming rise in Thrissur’s rural areas

The district has more than 60 containment zones, half of which are panchayats where all wards were made containment zones.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:32 AM

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: At a time when the entire state has a test positivity rate below 25%, local bodies in Thrissur district show an alarming rise in TPR, the highest being 82.50% reported in Pavaratty panchayat on Wednesday.Though the district administration had implemented a set of regulations to contain the spread of disease, on Wednesday alone, 18 local bodies showed a TPR above 50%. In Thrissur Corporation, a major centre of public activity, the TPR was 26.53%, offering some relief. But the rise in cases in the rural areas have been worrying the officials.

A A Pradeep, deputy collector (disaster management) and district nodal officer of Covid control room, said: “Strict measures including blocking the roads have been implemented in regions where the disease spread is severe. Steps have been taken to conduct more antigen and RT-PCR tests in such areas to contain the spread. People have been advised not to venture out unless for emergency purposes.”

District Medical Officer K J Reena said the rise in TPR should be taken seriously and people should adhere to the instructions of the district administration to bring down the infection rate. “If people don’t stick to the regulations, hospitals and the healthcare system will come under pressure. Out of the confirmed cases, two-thirds of the people are in home isolation and the rest in hospitals. Among the hospitalised ones, one percent need ventilation support. If this number increases, the condition would worsen,” she said.

The district has more than 60 containment zones, half of which are panchayats where all wards were made containment zones. Divisions 47, 30, 24, 26 and 33 of Thrissur Corporation have been termed critical containment zones to avoid the further spread of the disease, while the other divisions are containment zones. Forty-six panchayats have been completely shut. Efforts were made to deliver essential goods to the doorsteps of people in such zones.

