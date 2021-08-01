STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Funeral of Manasa, who was killed by stalker, to be held on Sunday

Published: 01st August 2021 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Manasa

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Both Madhavan and Sabitha have not yet recovered from the shock of losing their daughter Manasa to the wrath of a youngster. Sabitha, still couldn’t shrug off the shudder she felt when she watched the news of the death of her daughter on television. 

Though she called her brother after seeing the news, she couldn’t say anything and disconnected the phone without being able to utter a single word. When the news came, father Madhavan was on duty, controlling traffic at Talap junction.  

Meanwhile, Manasa’s body was taken to Kannur on Saturday night. The funeral will be held around 10 am on Sunday, her relatives said. The body of Rakhil P Raghuthaman has been brought to Thalassery Cooperative Hospital. The funeral will be held at Panthakkappara crematorium at 10 am on Sunday, his relatives informed.

