STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In this fight against Covid, every one counts

Caritas India has launched a vaccination drive for migrant workers, with 300 benefiting since Thursday, reports Anuja Susan Varghese

Published: 01st August 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

A migrant worker readies to get vaccinated at a camp organised by Caritas India

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: As people around him queued up for Covid vaccine shots, Santhal S — a migrant worker from Coimbatore — didn’t know whom to turn to for help. He and his family of five, including his ailing mother in her 70s, were unable to get vaccinated. Until Thursday, when Caritas India came to his help. Santhal, who doesn’t own a smartphone, was unaware of the process for registration. An autorickshaw driver residing at Fort Kochi, he was under high risk of contracting the infection.

Many migrant workers have been facing multiple obstacles to get vaccinated. Caritas India, an NGO involved in many social activities, have launched a vaccination drive for migrants in Kerala. Even those without proper IDs or documents have been included in the process, so no one is left behind in the fight against Covid. Since the drive began on Thursday, more than 300 migrant workers have been vaccinated in Ernakulam.

“Many like us are still left out of the nationwide vaccination drive. Through this initiative, many in my colony got vaccinated,” Santhal said.Pushpa Remesh, another migrant from Coimbatore who is a daily wager, can now go back to work as she has received her first dose under the initiative. Her husband is a temporary sanitation worker with Kochi corporation. It has been difficult for the family, also comprising two children and Pushpa’s elderly mother, to make ends meet.

The ‘Save Migrants Programme’ was introduced as a pilot project by Fr Paul Moonjely, executive director of Caritas India. “Only about 17% of the migrants have been vaccinated in the country, which is a dismal state of affairs,” said Fr Paul, adding the project will be executed by coordinating with institutions under the Catholic Church.

In the first phase, the target is to fully vaccinate over 4,000 migrants in the state. “Exclusion of migrants from state-level programmes and lack of proper identification remain a problem across the country. Caritas has been actively engaged in programmes for migrants over the past three years. We are helping them be a part of society,” said Fr Paul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine migrant workers COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp