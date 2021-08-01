STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

More Covid curbs likely in Kerala as Centre suggests tough measures

Authorities urged to take steps to restrict unnecessary travel and discourage large gatherings

Published: 01st August 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala COVID cases

A healthcare worker conducts COVID test at Tagore Hall in Kozhikode. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stricter curbs are imminent in the state as the Centre has suggested tough measures to be adopted to restrict travel and prevent crowding and mingling of people in districts with Covid Test Positivity Rate (TPR) above 10%. A directive to this effect was issued in the wake of a meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to assess the Covid situation in the country’s 10 worst Covid-hit states, including Kerala. 

Following the meeting, the Centre has issued as detailed set of guidelines for Covid management. The Union Health Secretary directed state authorities to ensure that all unnecessary travel should be avoided and to discourage all types of gatherings that involve a large number of people.  

Worst-hit states have been urged to complete vaccination in districts with TPR of above 10% and also focus on other districts as well. The Centre also directed the states to effectively plan their vaccination schedules and assured sufficient supply of vaccines. 

The Union Health Secretary also asked states to step up Covid testing and to conduct state-level sero-prevalence survey. This would enable collection of district-level sero-prevalence data. The worst-hit states should also direct private hospitals to set up oxygen plants by invoking provisions of the Clinical Establishment Act. 

The Centre also directed states including Kerala to step up vaccination for people above the age of 45 as 80% of the Covid deaths are reported from people in this age group. Since 80% of the Covid cases in these states are under home isolation, strict monitoring of such people should be carried out, the Centre directed. 

For managing Covid cases in hospitals, a detailed Standard Operating Procedure has already been issued to the states. States have also been directed to subject travellers from abroad to tests in labs under the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium network so that new strains of viruses can be easily identified. The Centre has also taken stock of Covid vaccination coverage in worst-hit states.

Centre’s directives

Enforce strict control and surveillance in clusters that report a large number of cases
Decide containment zones on the basis of route map and contact tracing of Covid patients
Take steps to increase health infrastructure in rural areas especially to handle paediatric cases 
Report Covid deaths on the basis of guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Covid curbs COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp