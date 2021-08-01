STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalker who shot dead Kerala dental student procured pistol from Bihar

Published: 01st August 2021 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:07 PM

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The stalker who shot dead a dental student in Kochi before killing himself on Friday procured the pistol from Bihar and he got help from a migrant labourer who he employed in his interior design work, according to Kerala minister M V Govindan.

Rakhil, a 32-year-old man, entered the house where Kannur native P V Manasa, 24, was living as a 'paid guest' along with three other collegemates in Kothamangalam, a town about 35 km east of Ernakulam district, on Friday and shot her at point-blank, before killing himself by firing the pistol on his head.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Manasa's grieving family at Payyambalam in Kannur, Govindan termed the incident as a "north Indian-model murder". He said the police have got enough evidence that the accused travelled with another person to Bihar to procure the pistol, which was used in the crime. Rakhil also got training to use the gun from a remote Bihar village, the minister said, adding that a police team would travel to the north Indian state within a couple of days to collect more evidence.
 
"Rakhil and one of his friends had visited some remote villages in Bihar and had got the gun from there," the minister said. Her body was later cremated at Payyambalam crematorium.

Meanwhile, the body of Rakhil was also brought to his house at Melur, Thalassery in Kannur this morning, which was later cremated at the public crematorium at Panthakkapara.
 

