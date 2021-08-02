Circular to make Onam food kit distribution launch grand affair kicks up row in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The circular issued by the food and civil supplies department to make prominent personalities of the respective areas launch the Onam food kit distribution in all ration shops on Monday and send the photographs of the event to superior officers has kicked up a controversy.

As per reports, Minister G R Anil had instructed all ration shops in this regard and a section of ration shop owners on Sunday made it clear that they would not comply with the instructions.

Following this, the minister came up with an explanation that he had not told them to make the launch a celebration, but asked them to make the dignitaries attend the function only to ensure transparency. There is no politics in the distribution of Onam food kits, he said.

The minister had inaugurated the Onam food kit distribution at the state level on Saturday. Later, the ration traders were surprised to get the circular issued by the ration shop inspectors and taluk supply officers instructing them that the distribution of kits should be inaugurated at all shops at 8.30am on Monday and the posters announcing the event have to be sent to the officers on Sunday itself.

The instruction further stated that the event should be inaugurated by a prominent personality of the area, like an MP, MLA or panchayat member. Before displaying the posters, take photographs of them and the kits, and post them in the WhatsApp group of officials. The selected photos will get prizes, the circular said. Allegations are mounting that the grand inauguration during the pandemic crisis is unnecessary.