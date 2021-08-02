STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dam helps keep tribal livelihood afloat in Idukki

The tribes, especially the Mannan, Paliyan, and Oorali tribal communities, are engaged in fishing in the dam while outsiders are not allowed to do so. 

Published: 02nd August 2021 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery

Image used for representation (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Covid outbreak and the resultant lockdown have affected the livelihood of many daily wagers, particularly those belonging to the tribal communities in Idukki. However, a section of tribesmen settled adjacent to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Kumily are gaining a decent income from fishing in the Mullaperiyar reservoir located inside the reserve, thanks to the government efforts and the tribal welfare initiatives by the forest department.

The tribes, especially the Mannan, Paliyan, and Oorali tribal communities, are engaged in fishing in the dam while outsiders are not allowed to do so. 

“When the tribesmen were relocated from the reserve years back, the authorities were given permission to catch fish and collect forest produces for their survival. Although the tribes used to get good catch from the dam, they didn’t ever get good remuneration as mediators used to purchase the collected fish from them at a paltry sum,” Joy, a resident said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Periyar Tiger Reserve
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp