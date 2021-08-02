Dam helps keep tribal livelihood afloat in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Covid outbreak and the resultant lockdown have affected the livelihood of many daily wagers, particularly those belonging to the tribal communities in Idukki. However, a section of tribesmen settled adjacent to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Kumily are gaining a decent income from fishing in the Mullaperiyar reservoir located inside the reserve, thanks to the government efforts and the tribal welfare initiatives by the forest department.

The tribes, especially the Mannan, Paliyan, and Oorali tribal communities, are engaged in fishing in the dam while outsiders are not allowed to do so.

“When the tribesmen were relocated from the reserve years back, the authorities were given permission to catch fish and collect forest produces for their survival. Although the tribes used to get good catch from the dam, they didn’t ever get good remuneration as mediators used to purchase the collected fish from them at a paltry sum,” Joy, a resident said.