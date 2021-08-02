Expat body to help revive Kerala's traditional handloom sector affected during pandemic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Sundayinaugurated “Kaitharikku Oru Kaithangu” (A helping hand for handloom) project launched by the World Malayalee Council (WMC) that could help revive the traditional handloom sector of Balarampuram that has been struggling due to the Covid pandemic. Hailing the socially responsible activity of the WMC, the minister promised all possible support from the government side.

He said the state government has been giving prime importance to market locally-made products at the international level and appreciated the efforts of organisations like the WMC in this regard. Kovalam MLA M Vincent said the problems in the handloom sector are complex and the project envisaged by the WMC can help the stakeholders find a market for the handloom garments.

District panchayat president D Suresh Kumar appreciated the WMC for aiding the traditional handloom workers of Balaramapuram. He also inaugurated the website www.madebymalayalee.com launched for the purpose. Balaramapuram panchayat president M Mohan hailed the expatriate Malayali community for their initiatives.

WMC Global chairman Johnny Kuruvilla presided over the function. The meeting was attended by WMC Global president T P Vijayan, Global vice-presidents C U Mathai and Baby Mathew Somatheeram, Global Environment and Human Rights Forum chairman Adv Sivan Madathil, Global Business Forum chairman Shaji Baby John, Global Youth Forum president Shibu Shajahan, Global Women’s Forum chairperson Thankamani Divakaran.