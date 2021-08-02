STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Expat body to help revive Kerala's traditional handloom sector affected during pandemic

District panchayat president D Suresh Kumar appreciated the WMC for aiding the traditional handloom workers of Balaramapuram.

Published: 02nd August 2021 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister P Rajeeve handing over money to a handloom weaver of Balaramapuram as part of ‘Kaitharikku Oru Kaithangu’ project

Industries Minister P Rajeeve handing over money to a handloom weaver of Balaramapuram as part of ‘Kaitharikku Oru Kaithangu’ project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Sundayinaugurated “Kaitharikku Oru Kaithangu” (A helping hand for handloom) project launched by the World Malayalee Council (WMC) that could help revive the traditional handloom sector of Balarampuram that has been struggling due to the Covid pandemic. Hailing the socially responsible activity of the WMC, the minister promised all possible support from the government side. 

He said the state government has been giving prime importance to market locally-made products at the international level and appreciated the efforts of organisations like the WMC in this regard. Kovalam MLA M Vincent said the problems in the handloom sector are complex and the project envisaged by the WMC can help the stakeholders find a market for the handloom garments.

District panchayat president D Suresh Kumar appreciated the WMC for aiding the traditional handloom workers of Balaramapuram. He also inaugurated the website www.madebymalayalee.com launched for the purpose. Balaramapuram panchayat president M Mohan hailed the expatriate Malayali community for their initiatives. 

WMC Global chairman Johnny Kuruvilla presided over the function. The meeting was attended by WMC Global president T P Vijayan, Global vice-presidents C U Mathai and Baby Mathew Somatheeram, Global Environment and Human Rights Forum chairman Adv Sivan Madathil, Global Business Forum chairman Shaji Baby John, Global Youth Forum president Shibu Shajahan, Global Women’s Forum chairperson Thankamani Divakaran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Malayalee Council
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp