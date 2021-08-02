Guest lecturers left in the lurch amid Covid pandemic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Guest lecturers in colleges have complained that they are getting a raw deal from the government amid the pandemic. Most of them have not been paid their wages for the past several months, despite a government order stipulating that there should be no laxity in payment of salary to teachers and non-teaching staff during the pandemic.

The remuneration of guest lecturers is paid by the Directorate of Collegiate Education. According to a circular issued by the directorate, the process of granting salary should begin on the month of joining of guest lecturers and they should be paid the salary from from the next month onwards.

“However, the Deputy Director Offices of the Collegiate Education Directorate are violating the circular by not beginning the process and not paying guest lecturers on time. This is despite colleges sending files regarding payment to these offices months ago,” said a guest lecturer, preferring anonymity. Meanwhile, officials in the Deputy Director office maintained that they are yet to receive any instruction from the Directorate of Collegiate Education on the exact date from which guest lecturers are to be paid in the 2020-21 academic year.

Other anomalies

​

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had enhanced the salary of guest lecturers with an honorarium of K1,500 per hour to a maximum of K50,000 per month. However, the state government issued an order stipulating a lesser amount of K1,750 per day with a monthly cap of K43,750 to the guest lecturers.

It is pointed out that while calculating the number of hours engaged by Science stream (BSc/MSc) guest lecturers, practical sessions are not included. Guest lecturers are asked to conduct practical sessions though the Directorate of Collegiate Education refuses to foot the bill for it, they alleged.

A RAW DEAL