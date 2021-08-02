Joint efforts led to tunnel opening: Revenue Minister K Rajan

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Revenue Minister K Rajan on Sunday said the state government was always keen on completing development projects and the opening of at least one tunnel at Kuthiran was made possible by the joint efforts of all stakeholders.

Speaking to the media after visiting the tunnel, which was opened to traffic on Saturday, the minister pointed out that the transportation of medical oxygen was affected due to the congestion at Kuthiran.

“A meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had discussed this issue and instructed the company authorities to speed up work. Following that meeting, the ministers in the district along with PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas had visited and reviewed the progress of the work there,” Rajan said.

He said the district collector also reviewed the progress of the construction work daily.

Clear instructions had been given to complete the work by July end so that at least one tunnel could be open to traffic on August 1, the minister added.