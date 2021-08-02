Kerala: PG resident doctors seek easing of burden, to hold 12-hour strike on August 2

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The post-graduate resident doctors in the state’s medical colleges will be withdrawing from non-Covid and non-emergency services on Monday, from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm, as a token strike. The 12-hour strike comes in protest against the burden placed on the resident doctors since the Covid outbreak due to the unplanned and unscientific deployment of staff and interns from medical colleges to tackle the crisis.

Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association president Dr Athul Ashok said only two batches are now available for duty in medical colleges as the final-year students have completed their courses and are waiting for their exams.

“And as the 2015 batch is completing their extension as non-academic junior residents, the medical colleges are facing a serious shortage of manpower. We have already raised our concerns with various officials including the principals and hospital superintendents of every medical college, the Governor and the health minister. But our issues remain as issues. They are basic issues, and now we have no choice other than going ahead with a strike,” he said.

According to the resident doctors, each one gets only three years to acquire the skills required for their specialties, and they have already sacrificed an entire year of those precious years in view of the pandemic.

Some of the demands raised by the doctors include decentralisation of the Covid patient load to peripheral non-teaching institutions, thereby saving the largest medical training facilities of the state that are currently overburdened with Covid cases.

The postgraduates need proper training in their respective fields. Surgical specialties have been critically affected during the Covid period. They also demand the recruitment of non-academic junior residents via the National Health Mission with proper pay to decongest the already tight duty schedule, which is taking a toll on the resident doctors. “We all are exhausted from the continuous duties,” he said.

As the NEET PG examination is delayed, the medical colleges, along with the Covid care system, will be under stress, he said. The demands include provision of incentives or risk allowances to resident doctors working round-the-clock, posting the 2016 MBBS final year batch who have completed their practical exams as house surgeons.