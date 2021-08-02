STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kudumbashree’s mass campaign against dowry to begin this week in Kerala

Since its inception in 2013, Kudumbashree’s gender help desk Snehitha has intervened in 1,560 cases of domestic violence in Ernakulam.

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

The toll-free number to contact Snehitha is 1800 4255 5678. (Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the series of dowry-related death and harassment cases reported in the state in the recent times, the Kudumbashree Mission has decided to launch a mass awareness programme against the regressive practice this week. The decision was taken based on a survey titled ‘Cyber Jaalakam 8’, conducted with an aim to to prevent domestic violence, drug abuse and other social issues.

A total of 44,653 women from Ernakulam district participated in the online survey, of whom 439 said that they have experienced domestic violence. Those who attended the survey were also asked to report the hotspots of drug abuse - which may include areas near the bridge and culverts in their area, fields, valleys, and abandoned buildings in which miscreants hang out to consume alcohol and  drugs. 

The survey revealed as many as 2,843 hotspots haunted by drug abusers in the district. “We will hand over the data on drug hotspots to the collector, the police and the Excise department. There is more than one spot in some local bodies. The participants of the survey pointed out these spots to us,” said Kudumbashree Ernakulam district project manager (gender) Shine T Money. 

Meanwhile, 896 women who attended the survey were not aware of the Dowry Prohibition Act, Shine said. “We came to know that up to 2% of survey participants had no clue about the Act. Hence, we are launching a campaign for such people with the help of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA),” he added.

Besides, as per the survey report, 81% of participants opined that drug addiction, including alcoholism, was one of the major reasons for the increasing number of cases related to domestic violence in the state.
Since its inception in 2013, Kudumbashree’s gender help desk Snehitha has intervened in 1,560 cases of domestic violence in Ernakulam. Kudumbashree is also reaching out to the victims of domestic violence through its neighbourhood groups (ayalkkoottam). “Those who were not able to participate in the survey can contact us and share their opinions through Snehitha,” Shine said. 

The toll-free number to contact Snehitha is 1800 4255 5678.

