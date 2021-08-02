Niraputhari festival on August 16

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The annual Niraputhari festival, marking the beginning of harvest season, will be celebrated at Lord Ayyappa temple here on August 16.

The sreekovil of the temple will be opened on August 15 at 5.30 pm.

As part of the festival, paddy spikes will be carried in a procession led by the melsanthi from Lower Thirumuttam to the sreekovil at 5 am on August 16.

The thantri will perform pooja on the paddy spikes at the sreekovil and distribute them to devotees at 5.30 am.

​Meanwhile, the annual Onam festival will be celebrated at the temple from August 17 to 23.