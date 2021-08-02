‘Only Malayala Brahmins can be posted Sabarimala head priest’

P Ramdas By

KOCHI: At a time when a row over alleged discrimination and casteism in the appointment of Sabarimala ‘melsanthi’ (head priest) has erupted in Kerala, an affidavit filed by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) during the previous LDF ministry’s tenure clearly stated that only ‘Malayala Brahmins’ could apply for the post. The affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by Vishnu Narayanan, a priest, in 2017 challenging the selection based on caste and this petition is still pending in High Court.

According to TDB, it was sticking to guidelines framed based on High Court directives. “The High Court while considering the guidelines had never faulted the TDB for restricting the zone of consideration for selection of Melsanthis of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples to Malayala Brahmins,” stated the affidavit accessed by The New Indian Express.

“From time immemorial, Melsanthis of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples have been Malayala Brahmins,” TDB stated in the affidavit. Seven petitions filed by priests from non-Brahmin communities, including the one filed by Vishnu Narayanan, is pending in the High Court against the notification. The court on July 28 sought the stand of the TDB again in the matter. An amicus curiae was also appointed to assist the court.

The affidavit stated that the board had along been sticking to the guidelines framed by it following Supreme Court and High Court directives. “It could be seen from the proceedings that all along the board had been appointing only Malayala Brahmins as Melsanthis of Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples. The Board has been following the custom and usage of the temple in respect of the selection,” stated the affidavit.

The Board stated that relying on the observation of the Supreme Court by the petitioners to contend that the board could not restrict the zone of consideration in respect of selection of Melsanthis to Malayala Brahmins was misplaced. The selection which was the subject matter of challenge in ‘N Adithyan Vs TDB (2002)’ was in respect of selection of regular Santhikars to the various temples under the board.

The TDB had in that case contended that in respect of regular selection of Santhikars, the board does not discriminate on the basis of caste and that anyone who possesses the prescribed qualifications irrespective of his caste could apply for being considered. The Board had further stated in the SC that it would not apply in respect of temples where Santhikars were appointed based on their hereditary right/Karazhma right and also in Sabarimala. “The stand of the board was upheld by the Full Bench of the High Court and affirmed by the Supreme Court,” stated the affidavit.

The TDB further stated that while the minimum age for selection of a Santhikar is 18 years, the person applying for Melsanthi of Sabarimala and Malikappuram should be 35 years. A regular Santhikar would be entitled to continue till he attains the age of superannuation. But a Melsanthi of Sabarimala temple can function only for one year. During the one-year period, the person has to be a ‘Purapeda Santhi’, that is, he cannot leave the precincts of the temple. Such a restriction is not imposed on any other regular Santhikars.

The Bench considering Devaswom matters will hear the case on August 12.

