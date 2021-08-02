STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Parallel telephone exchange racket busted in Kerala

The arrested persons have been identified as Hakim, 34, Nithin, 32, and Irshad, 23, all natives of Angamaly.

Published: 02nd August 2021 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

The police will file a petition seeking their custody for interrogation.

The police will file a petition seeking their custody for interrogation.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police in the wee hours of Sunday busted a racket that was running 14 parallel telephone exchanges in various parts of Ernakulam district. Three persons were arrested and the equipment used for running illegal parallel telephone exchanges that port international incoming internet calls into local telephone calls was seized.

The arrested persons have been identified as Hakim, 34, Nithin, 32, and Irshad, 23, all natives of Angamaly. The police recovered 14 SIM boxes, 11 routers, more than 100 SIM cards and 50 cables from them. Each SIM box acts as a telephone exchange.

According to Koratty Station House Officer (SHO) B K Arun, it was following a tip-off that raids were carried out at five places in various parts of Ernakulam. “This is a serious offence. We suspect these people were helping hawala operators and gold smugglers communicate with their aides in Kerala by evading the network of telecom companies.

This gang might have links with another group that was caught running a similar parallel telephone exchange racket in Kozhikode last month. We have to identify the people who were being helped by the gang. Such a route is used to establish communications for illegal activities,” he said.

The accused were running an electric shop in Koratty, said the police, adding they had received information about the gang a few days ago. It was after thorough preparation that the raid was carried out, an official said. “International internet calls are diverted as local calls using call routers and broadband connection. This way, the receiver will get a call from a local number instead of the international number. This is a cheaper method and, most importantly, telecom companies will be in dark about such internet calls. Such a communication route can be adopted for anti-national activities. Each SIM box can operate multiple SIM cards at a time,” the official added.

Cops suspect more people are involved in the racket. “In the incident detected in Kozhikode, it was revealed that the gang was making money by issuing virtual coupons to NRIs to make international internet calls. In this case, we have to question the accused thoroughly to get more details,” another official said.

The accused persons were produced before a magistrate and were remanded in custody. The police will file a petition seeking their custody for interrogation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp