Parallel telephone exchange racket busted in Kerala

KOCHI: The police in the wee hours of Sunday busted a racket that was running 14 parallel telephone exchanges in various parts of Ernakulam district. Three persons were arrested and the equipment used for running illegal parallel telephone exchanges that port international incoming internet calls into local telephone calls was seized.

The arrested persons have been identified as Hakim, 34, Nithin, 32, and Irshad, 23, all natives of Angamaly. The police recovered 14 SIM boxes, 11 routers, more than 100 SIM cards and 50 cables from them. Each SIM box acts as a telephone exchange.

According to Koratty Station House Officer (SHO) B K Arun, it was following a tip-off that raids were carried out at five places in various parts of Ernakulam. “This is a serious offence. We suspect these people were helping hawala operators and gold smugglers communicate with their aides in Kerala by evading the network of telecom companies.

This gang might have links with another group that was caught running a similar parallel telephone exchange racket in Kozhikode last month. We have to identify the people who were being helped by the gang. Such a route is used to establish communications for illegal activities,” he said.

The accused were running an electric shop in Koratty, said the police, adding they had received information about the gang a few days ago. It was after thorough preparation that the raid was carried out, an official said. “International internet calls are diverted as local calls using call routers and broadband connection. This way, the receiver will get a call from a local number instead of the international number. This is a cheaper method and, most importantly, telecom companies will be in dark about such internet calls. Such a communication route can be adopted for anti-national activities. Each SIM box can operate multiple SIM cards at a time,” the official added.

Cops suspect more people are involved in the racket. “In the incident detected in Kozhikode, it was revealed that the gang was making money by issuing virtual coupons to NRIs to make international internet calls. In this case, we have to question the accused thoroughly to get more details,” another official said.

The accused persons were produced before a magistrate and were remanded in custody. The police will file a petition seeking their custody for interrogation.